38-year-old man stabbed to death in southwest Fresno identified

Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing that left one man dead in southwest Fresno Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was stabbed to death in southwest Fresno over the weekend has been identified as 38-year-old Andre Fane.

The stabbing happened on Saturday, December 2 near Geneva Avenue and Reverend Chester Riggins Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Fane with a stab wound.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

One man was detained near the scene. Detectives interviewed him and several witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Authorities said they're treating the investigation as a homicide but not necessarily a murder as they continue looking into the circumstances.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.