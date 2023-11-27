A woman is dead after being shot and run over in southwest Fresno late Saturday morning.

Woman killed after being shot then run over in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who died after being shot and then run over by a car in southwest Fresno has been identified as 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales.

It happened just before 11:30 am Saturday at California Ave and Fresno Street, in the parking lot of Wayne's Liquor.

The Fresno Police Department says Gonzales was shot and then hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Gonzales was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.