Employee found dead inside Tulare spa, suspect arrested

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police have arrested a suspect accused of a homicide at a massage parlor.

Back on April 9, Tulare Fire crews were called to a fire at 7 Day Spa on K Street off of Tulare Avenue.

During their search of the building, they found an employee in one of the rooms who was unresponsive.

She was identified as Xiuqun Yuan of Los Angeles.

Police say she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Detectives and arson investigators found evidence of foul play in the building.

After an extensive investigation, they were able to identify 32-year-old Jacoby Jackson of Tulare as a suspect in this case.

He was arrested back on April 18 for a separate crime.

Police say he's now facing charges of homicide, rape, and arson.

