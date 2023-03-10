WATCH LIVE

EDUCATION

Tulare County student headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Friday, March 10, 2023 3:52PM
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in the South Valley were part of a spell-off!

The Tulare County Office of Education hosted its 24th annual Spelling Championship, and it was quite impressive.

Over 100 spellers took part in the Spelling Bee championship Thursday, representing all of the public and private schools.

Students in the 4th through 8th grades competed to become the 2023 Tulare County Spelling Champion.

In the end, that person was sixth grader Sarvadnya Kadam from Oak Grove Elementary School in Visalia.

He advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

