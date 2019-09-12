NFL

3 Central Valley athletes nominated for NFL Hall of Fame

Former Fresno State and NFL players Lorenzo Neal and Henry Ellard along with former Edison High and USC player Tim McDonald have been nominated for the NFL Hall of Fame.

By Michael Carr
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State and NFL players Lorenzo Neal and Henry Ellard are among 122 football players nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Edison High, USC, and San Francisco 49er Tim McDonald was also nominated to the class of 2020.

Others on the list include Troy Polamalu, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Isaac Bruce.

Ellard was a record-setting wide receiver at Fresno State from 1979-82 and went on to play for the LA Rams & Washington Redskins.

Lorenzo Neal was part of the 1992 Fresno State that defeated USC in the Freedom Bowl. He went on to play for 16 seasons in the NFL with eight different teams.

Tim McDonald was a six-time All-Pro defensive back and won a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1995.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will elect the 20 member Class of 2020 on Feb. 1st.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statenflnflhall of fameusc
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
49ers-Bengals Preview
Biggest Week 2 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Intel on Mosley, Mixon, Mahomes and more
Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono
Raiders CB Conley carted off with neck injury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NTSB: Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted
CA woman poisoned by tainted face cream, similar creams found in the Valley
Fresno business owner asking for help finding burglar caught on camera
Merced Co. sergeant recalls moment he was shot by domestic violence suspect
Bishop Joseph Brennan discusses his direction for Diocese of Fresno
Shaver's economy looking strong as new restaurants open for business
61-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, DUI crash, Visalia Police say
Show More
Mariposa Co. dog hailed hero for alerting owner of fast-moving wildfire
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Students' paintings honor victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Hundreds gather for California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Tulare County Fair enhances security giving fair goers peace of mind
More TOP STORIES News