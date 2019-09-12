3 Central Valley athletes nominated for NFL Hall of Fame

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State and NFL players Lorenzo Neal and Henry Ellard are among 122 football players nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.Former Edison High, USC, and San Francisco 49er Tim McDonald was also nominated to the class of 2020.Others on the list include Troy Polamalu, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Isaac Bruce.Ellard was a record-setting wide receiver at Fresno State from 1979-82 and went on to play for the LA Rams & Washington Redskins.Lorenzo Neal was part of the 1992 Fresno State that defeated USC in the Freedom Bowl. He went on to play for 16 seasons in the NFL with eight different teams.Tim McDonald was a six-time All-Pro defensive back and won a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1995.The Hall of Fame selection committee will elect the 20 member Class of 2020 on Feb. 1st.