Action News One-on-One with David Carr

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State Quarterback and NFL veteran David Carr talked one-on-one with ABC30 Sports Anchor Bri Mellon on Saturday. Carr was in town working on his new project with Realty Concepts in Fresno. The former Bulldog is an assistant coach at Bakersfield Christian High School who faces Lemoore in the first round of the playoffs this Friday night. Carr talked about coaching alongside his brother Darren and how he handles coaching his son Tyler. He also weighed in on this year's Fresno State football team and the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas.
