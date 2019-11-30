Sports

Former Raider Terrelle Pryor in critical condition after stabbing: ESPN

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Free-agent wide receiver and former Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition he was stabbed, according to an ESPN report.

Pryor, who started 10 games as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders in 2012-13, underwent surgery after he walked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. on Friday with stab wounds.

According to ESPN, Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder at his apartment in Pittsburgh by an unidentified woman.

The woman was arrested by Pittsburgh Police and taken in custody, ESPN reported.
