Fresno State improves to 2-2 on the year with 30-17 win over New Mexico State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State improves to 2-2 on the season with a 30-17 road win over New Mexico State (0-5).

Josh Hokit scored the only points in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown, his fourth TD in the last two games.

In the second quarter, Parlier native Jalen Cropper scored the first touchdown of his career. The freshman wide receiver from Buchanan broke free on a jet sweep for a 79 yard score.



Just before the half, Wylan Free had an interception return for a touchdown that went for 88 yards helping FS take a 24-3 lead into the break.



After starting the season with narrow losses against USC and Minnesota (in double overtime), the 'Dogs finished up their non-conference schedule with their most dominant performance of the season.

FS will now take its second bye week of the season before opening up Mountain West Conference play on the road at Air Force (3-1, MW 1-1) on October 12. The Falcons have already played two MW games this year losing to Boise State on the road and beating San Jose State this past Thursday 41-24.
