FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jessica Giglio has stepped down after eight seasons as head coach of the Fresno State lacrosse team on Wednesday.
Giglio said this in a statement:
"I am proud of the progress that this Fresno State women's lacrosse program has made, from earning its first win in my first season to developing into a competitive team with some great wins these past few years. "I have enjoyed the challenge of growing the sport on the West Coast, a non-traditional area for lacrosse. And now I am looking forward to focusing my energy on starting our family and the next chapter in our lives. I wish the program continued success."
Giglio coached 21 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation all-conference selections. The 2019 team broke 18 records and performed highly in the classroom.
Last year an external investigation cleared her of any wrongdoing following complaints from former players alleging a hostile environment.
Former player Kara Concheck will serve as the interim head coach for the season that starts on February 15th. She was previously the head coach at St. Francis for four seasons.
Director of Athletics Terry Tumey said this in a statement:
"She was dedicated to building the lacrosse program for the last eight seasons and we appreciate her efforts. We wish her the best in her future endeavors."
Fresno State lacrosse coach Jessica Giglio steps down after 8 seasons with program
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News