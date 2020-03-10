Jose Ramirez title defense set for the Save Mart Center on May 9th

.@RAMIREZBOXING announces his May 9th fight at the @savemartcenter against Viktor Postol 🥊 pic.twitter.com/sFeD1zhA7W — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) March 10, 2020

.@RAMIREZBOXING says he’s living out his dream, he always wanted to fight at the Save Mart Center when he attended @Fresno_State. pic.twitter.com/2DOGnP2zPQ — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) March 10, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Boxing champion Jose Ramirez is coming back to the Valley!The Avenal native will be fighting former world champion Viktor Postol in Fresno on Saturday, May 9 at the Save Mart Center. The fight will be broadcast on ESPN.Ramirez, who currently holds the WBC and WBO belts in the junior welterweight division, will defend his titles against Postol.Their bout was originally scheduled to be held on February 1 in China, but the match was postponed and is being held here in the U.S. due the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus.Promoted by Top Rank, in association with TGB Promotions,tickets priced at $206, $131, $96, $66 and $31 go on sale Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at the Save Mart Center box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000."We are pleased that Ramirez and Postol will finally fight May 9 from the great city of Fresno," Arum said. "Viktor is a worthy mandatory challenger who earned his title shot, and Jose will be fully prepared to make a statement. And for Jose, this could be his last fight in Fresno for a long time, so I expect the Central Valley faithful to fill up the Save Mart Center for a special evening."Ramirez (25-0) has had five fights at the SMC throughout his career but reflected on the possibility of bigger fights in his future. "(This fight) is an important piece of the puzzle for me to get to the ultimate goal and that's to be the undisputed world champ," Ramirez said Monday. "After I do that God willing I will make my move to the Welterweight division and face against the names of Crawford and Manny Pacquio and many other welterweight fighters out there."