fresno state bulldogs

LIVE: Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford expected to step down, discusses future of program

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford is expected to step down tomorrow, sources tell ESPN.

The decision is believed to be because of health concerns.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning at 9:15 am to discuss the future of the program.

Tedford's coaching staff has been called back from the road ahead of the announcement. He is set to meet with them and players before addressing the media.

Tedford just finished his third season as head coach.

A quarterback at State in the early 80s, he returned to his alma mater to coach back in 2017.

The Bulldogs were coming off a one-win season.

In Tedford's first year at the helm, the Dogs won ten games and made it to the conference championship.

That was the biggest two-year turnaround in college football history.

The following year, he led Fresno State to the winningest season in program history.

A Mountain West title in Boise was followed by a win in the Las Vegas Bowl that capped a 12-2 year where the Bulldogs finished the season ranked 18th in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statesportscollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
No. 25 Utah State back home, ready for Fresno State
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford stepping down after 3 seasons at alma mater
Hamilton's double-double helps UNLV beat Fresno St. in 2OT
Packer, San Jose St. beat Fresno St. 17-16, snap 3-game skid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NAS Pensacola shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman
Teen crashes stolen vehicle in east central Fresno
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Clovis Police give tips on avoiding stolen packages this holiday season
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan for comments about Lamar Jackson
Fresno woman's house robbed while home alone, neighbor trying to help shot in leg
Show More
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide
Fresno City Council introduced amendment allowing razor wire in some instances
More TOP STORIES News