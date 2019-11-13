Sports

NFL hosting private workout for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will have a chance to work out in front of NFL teams this Saturday.



The NFL organized the private session in Atlanta, which will involve on-field work and an interview, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that all 32 teams are invited, and a video of the workout and interview will be made available as well.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season.

"I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday," he said after hearing about the opportunity.




Check out the latest news on the San Francisco 49ers here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49ersnflfootballu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Sanger native gets big break on Disney+ original series
Popular Fresno restaurant and nightclub receives eviction notice for unpaid rent
Thieves steal cycling club trailer from former Fresno police sergeant
DACA supporters rally in downtown amid Supreme Court case hearing
Unexpected witness called in Erika Sandoval murder trial
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while changing tire on I-5
Show More
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
Merced City School District announces next superintendent
Lyft driver fights off passenger who tried to steal purse
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
HSR project funds needed for Valley wanted to improve Bay Area, LA transport
More TOP STORIES News