high school sports

Senior Spotlight: Local organization has honored student-athletes since 1952

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It's really hard to pick a winner. Each of these nominees every year is a success story in its own right."

Stephanie Negin is on the dinner committee for the Fresno Chapter of B'nai B'rith, something her grandfather, Irvin Negin, helped find back in 1952.

"They started it as an idea of brotherhood, as an idea of bringing the different communities together," she said.

The 'it' is the annual student-athlete award that started with students from Fresno, Edison, Roosevelt and San Joaquin Memorial High School.

It has now grown to include 16 different schools that draw students from the city of Fresno.

Last year's winner, Brock Jones, is just the latest in a long line of accomplished student-athletes. Some have been featured here for their work on the field or in the community.

Names like CJ Albertson, Jenna Prandini, Chris Patrick, Jaime White and Tim McDonald come to mind.

"Each one of these nominees is really a leader in our community," Negin said.

Which is why it made sense to partner those future leaders with current leaders at an annual luncheon.

"It's this great opportunity for these leaders to be motivated by the future of Fresno and vice versa," Negin said.

This year, those in-person meetings are moving online and the dinner that typically brought in 500 people was canceled due to COVID-19.

"We've done a lot of zoom meetings in terms of how we're going to be able to do this," Negin said.

They've also partnered with us in sharing some of these senior stories. Last month we shared the story of Buchanan's Corie Smith.

We'll be sharing more in the coming two weeks as B'nai B'rith gets closer to announcing its latest winner.

"It's just a great legacy that they have left behind to bring the communities together to honor the future of Fresno," Negin said.

Here are all our senior stories:

  • Senior Spotlight: Clovis High multi-sport star staying home for college career
  • Senior Spotlight: Clovis North track star leaves his mark as Florida awaits
  • Buchanan state champ Corie Smith is ready to compete at defending national champion Arkansas
  • Senior Spotlight: Edison soccer star Abby Borchers takes her talent to Cal
  • Senior Spotlight: McLane High School golf star uses sport to help prioritize
  • Senior Spotlight: Clovis West football and wrestling star weighing multiple offers
  • Senior Spotlight: Bullard's Student Body President Bailey Arreola is a multi-sport athlete
  • Senior Spotlight: Sanger's school record holder Kosi Agina can't wait to join the Bulldogs this fall
  • Senior Spotlight: Clovis East's Brooklyn Lopez follows in mom's footsteps and commits to Fresno State
  • Senior Spotlight: Fresno High's Sam Keller hopes to improve mile time for the Clovis Crush
  • Senior Spotlight: San Joaquin Memorial's Tobin Phillips is ready to enter play for Stanford
  • Senior Spotlight: San Joaquin Memorial's Tobin Phillips is ready to enter play for Stanford
    •
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsfresnoseniorshigh school sportssports
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
    Senior Spotlight: Sunnyside's Jessica Valles is a three-time Valley champion and dedicated dancer
    Senior Spotlight: Clovis High multi-sport star staying home for college career
    Senior Spotlight: Washington Union multi-sport star excels on and off the field
    Senior Spotlight: Clovis North track star leaves his mark as Florida awaits
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Man dead after falling into water near Angel Falls area of Bass Lake
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to survive COVID-19 closure
    Merced Co. sheriff won't enforce 'stay at home' order
    Fresno Police turns traffic stop into drug bust, pound of meth seized
    Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
    Fresno firefighters battle structure fire of vacant buildings, no injuries reported
    Show More
    Visitors flock to Bass Lake, leave mounds of trash behind
    CA Lottery rep given 1% chance to live shares story to warn others
    18-year-old man dies after falling 50 feet down ravine in Three Rivers
    Tulare Outlets launch program to honor high school class of 2020
    Tulare County explains why its COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly
    More TOP STORIES News