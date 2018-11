Student Athletes to sign on National Letter of Intent Day

Be sure to send your pictures/video to me chris.l.alvarez@abc.com and use hashtag #ABC30Insider https://t.co/ZOKopCwiC4 — Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) November 14, 2018

Buchanan

Mikayla Weiss - Fresno State - volleyball

Ashley Dittmann - UC Riverside - volleyball

Tori Carlos - CSU Monterey Bay - volleyball

Tyler Deen - University of Nebraska - wrestling

Matthew Olguin - Fresno State - wrestling

Kaleb Archer - Harvard University - water polo

Gabe Putnam - Harvard University - water polo

Zach Zetz - Fresno Pacific University - water polo

Conner Schink - Fresno Pacific University - water polo

Sierra May - CSU Long Beach - water polo

Christian Johnson - University of Texas - track and field

Maren Butler - Tulane University - track and field

TJ Fondtain - San Diego State - baseball

Jacob King - UC Riverside - baseball

JD Ortiz - UC Santa Barbara - baseball

Miguel Ortiz - Cal State Fullerton - baseball

Madilyn Hernandez - Fresno Pacific University - soccer

Mattie Millwee - Colorado State Pueblo - golf

Michelle Kroell - Friends University - softball

Rachel Kessler - Colorado School of Mines - softball

Bullard

Dawson Sihavong -Stanford - wrestling

Averee Preble - Auburn University - swimming

Central

Angie Cabal - Cal State Dominquez Hills - volleyball

Bailey Combs - Central Oklahoma - volleyball

Amethyst Harper - Montana - volleyball

Makayla Lewis - San Jose State - volleyball

Central Valley Christian

Brian Stark - Oklahoma State - golf

Chowchilla

Jana Pope - Nevada - softball

Clovis

Darian Miller - University of New Mexico - baseball

Jacob Good - Arizona State University - wrestling

Maxwell Anderson - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University - wrestling

Brandon Paulson - Cal Baptist University - wrestling

Jackson Lake - Oregon State University - golf

Abby Mammen - Cal Baptist University - water polo

Isabella Sonkoloy - Fresno State - water polo

Makena Ogas - Fresno Pacific University - volleyball

Clovis East

Michelle Berry - Fresno Pacific University - basketball

Jasmine Megerdichian - Geneva College - softball

Taja Felder - University of Louisville - softball

Averee Preble - Auburn University - swimming

Clovis North

Taylor Pilot - CSU Stanislaus - basketball

Sierra Alvarez - Sonoma State University - soccer

Brady Crow - Fresno Pacific University - baseball

Curtis Vidinoff - Fresno Pacific University - water polo

Trevor Lott - McPherson College - baseball

Andrew Penrose - McPherson College - baseball

Mattie Herzog - Azusa Pacific University - water polo

Ben Forbes - Northwestern University - swimming

Clovis West

Madison Campbell - University of Southern California - basketball

Jordan Diaz - Youngstown State University - soccer

Hannah Lambert - Augustana University - swim

Champney Pulliam - University of Idaho - basketball

Abby Samansky - University of Tennessee - swim

Aari'Yanna Sanders - Academy of Art University - basketball

Jessica Schab - Dixie State University - swim

Claire Shubin - Dominican University - golf

Averee Preble - Auburn University - swimming

El Diamante

Janessa Bringe - Youngstown State - swimming

Preston Niayesh - Cal - swimming

Exeter

Corinne Acosta - Fresno Pacific - volleyball

Fowler

Jocelynn Budwig - Auburn - Track and Field

Immanuel

Regan Ott - Wayne State - soccer

Kingsburg

Maddie Reed - UC Merced - basketball

Kylee Silva - UC Merced - soccer

Madera South

Chris Jones - Sterling College Kansas - baseball

Redwood

Hunter Bryan - Fresno State - baseball

San Joaquin Memorial

Aunjona James - Fresno State - basketball

Selma

Jace Luchau - Fresno State - wrestling

DeAndre McDaniel - Cal - track and field

Christian Rodriguez - Fresno State - wrestling

Dominique Trevino - Northwest Nazarene University - softball

Sierra Pacific

Will Springer - Fresno State - baseball

Tulare Union

Madison Cotta - Mississippi State - soccer

Kiara Brown - Menlo College - basketball

Tulare Western

Melani Medina - University of the Pacific - soccer

Washington Union

Sydney Kuma - Georgia - softball

Wednesday, November 14th marks National Letter of Intent Day across the Central Valley. Dozens to hundreds of student-athletes will put pen to paper and choose where they will continue their athletic careers in college. Here's a look at the student-athletes: