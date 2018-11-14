ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Student Athletes to sign on National Letter of Intent Day

By and Stephen Hicks
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Wednesday, November 14th marks National Letter of Intent Day across the Central Valley. Dozens to hundreds of student-athletes will put pen to paper and choose where they will continue their athletic careers in college.



ABC30 wants to highlight as many of these student-athletes as possible and you can share your videos, pictures, and interviews with us. Send us their name, what school they are from and the school they are signing with, as well as the sport they will be playing.

Use the hashtag #ABC30Insider
Chris Alvarez: Email, Facebook, Twitter
Stephen Hicks: Email, Facebook, Twitter

Here's a look at the student-athletes:

Buchanan
  • Mikayla Weiss - Fresno State - volleyball

  • Ashley Dittmann - UC Riverside - volleyball

  • Tori Carlos - CSU Monterey Bay - volleyball

  • Tyler Deen - University of Nebraska - wrestling

  • Matthew Olguin - Fresno State - wrestling

  • Kaleb Archer - Harvard University - water polo

  • Gabe Putnam - Harvard University - water polo

  • Zach Zetz - Fresno Pacific University - water polo

  • Conner Schink - Fresno Pacific University - water polo

  • Sierra May - CSU Long Beach - water polo

  • Christian Johnson - University of Texas - track and field

  • Maren Butler - Tulane University - track and field

  • TJ Fondtain - San Diego State - baseball

  • Jacob King - UC Riverside - baseball

  • JD Ortiz - UC Santa Barbara - baseball

  • Miguel Ortiz - Cal State Fullerton - baseball

  • Madilyn Hernandez - Fresno Pacific University - soccer

  • Mattie Millwee - Colorado State Pueblo - golf

  • Michelle Kroell - Friends University - softball

  • Rachel Kessler - Colorado School of Mines - softball


    • Bullard
  • Dawson Sihavong -Stanford - wrestling

  • Averee Preble - Auburn University - swimming


    • Central
  • Angie Cabal - Cal State Dominquez Hills - volleyball

  • Bailey Combs - Central Oklahoma - volleyball

  • Amethyst Harper - Montana - volleyball

  • Makayla Lewis - San Jose State - volleyball


    • Central Valley Christian
  • Brian Stark - Oklahoma State - golf


    • Chowchilla
  • Jana Pope - Nevada - softball


    • Clovis
  • Darian Miller - University of New Mexico - baseball

  • Jacob Good - Arizona State University - wrestling

  • Maxwell Anderson - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University - wrestling

  • Brandon Paulson - Cal Baptist University - wrestling

  • Jackson Lake - Oregon State University - golf

  • Abby Mammen - Cal Baptist University - water polo

  • Isabella Sonkoloy - Fresno State - water polo

  • Makena Ogas - Fresno Pacific University - volleyball


    • Clovis East
  • Michelle Berry - Fresno Pacific University - basketball

  • Jasmine Megerdichian - Geneva College - softball

  • Taja Felder - University of Louisville - softball

  • Averee Preble - Auburn University - swimming


    • Clovis North
  • Taylor Pilot - CSU Stanislaus - basketball

  • Sierra Alvarez - Sonoma State University - soccer

  • Brady Crow - Fresno Pacific University - baseball

  • Curtis Vidinoff - Fresno Pacific University - water polo

  • Trevor Lott - McPherson College - baseball

  • Andrew Penrose - McPherson College - baseball

  • Mattie Herzog - Azusa Pacific University - water polo

  • Ben Forbes - Northwestern University - swimming


    • Clovis West
  • Madison Campbell - University of Southern California - basketball

  • Jordan Diaz - Youngstown State University - soccer

  • Hannah Lambert - Augustana University - swim

  • Champney Pulliam - University of Idaho - basketball

  • Abby Samansky - University of Tennessee - swim

  • Aari'Yanna Sanders - Academy of Art University - basketball

  • Jessica Schab - Dixie State University - swim

  • Claire Shubin - Dominican University - golf

  • Averee Preble - Auburn University - swimming


    • El Diamante
  • Janessa Bringe - Youngstown State - swimming

  • Preston Niayesh - Cal - swimming


    • Exeter
  • Corinne Acosta - Fresno Pacific - volleyball


    • Fowler
  • Jocelynn Budwig - Auburn - Track and Field


    • Immanuel
  • Regan Ott - Wayne State - soccer


    • Kingsburg
  • Maddie Reed - UC Merced - basketball

  • Kylee Silva - UC Merced - soccer


    • Madera South
  • Chris Jones - Sterling College Kansas - baseball


    • Redwood
  • Hunter Bryan - Fresno State - baseball


    • San Joaquin Memorial
  • Aunjona James - Fresno State - basketball


    • Selma
  • Jace Luchau - Fresno State - wrestling

  • DeAndre McDaniel - Cal - track and field

  • Christian Rodriguez - Fresno State - wrestling

  • Dominique Trevino - Northwest Nazarene University - softball


    • Sierra Pacific
  • Will Springer - Fresno State - baseball


    • Tulare Union
  • Madison Cotta - Mississippi State - soccer

  • Kiara Brown - Menlo College - basketball


    • Tulare Western
  • Melani Medina - University of the Pacific - soccer


    • Washington Union
  • Sydney Kuma - Georgia - softball
