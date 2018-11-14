Student Athletes to sign on National Letter of Intent Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Wednesday, November 14th marks National Letter of Intent Day across the Central Valley. Dozens to hundreds of student-athletes will put pen to paper and choose where they will continue their athletic careers in college.
Here's a look at the student-athletes:BuchananMikayla Weiss - Fresno State - volleyballAshley Dittmann - UC Riverside - volleyballTori Carlos - CSU Monterey Bay - volleyballTyler Deen - University of Nebraska - wrestlingMatthew Olguin - Fresno State - wrestlingKaleb Archer - Harvard University - water poloGabe Putnam - Harvard University - water poloZach Zetz - Fresno Pacific University - water poloConner Schink - Fresno Pacific University - water poloSierra May - CSU Long Beach - water poloChristian Johnson - University of Texas - track and fieldMaren Butler - Tulane University - track and fieldTJ Fondtain - San Diego State - baseballJacob King - UC Riverside - baseballJD Ortiz - UC Santa Barbara - baseballMiguel Ortiz - Cal State Fullerton - baseballMadilyn Hernandez - Fresno Pacific University - soccerMattie Millwee - Colorado State Pueblo - golfMichelle Kroell - Friends University - softballRachel Kessler - Colorado School of Mines - softballBullardDawson Sihavong -Stanford - wrestlingAveree Preble - Auburn University - swimming CentralAngie Cabal - Cal State Dominquez Hills - volleyballBailey Combs - Central Oklahoma - volleyballAmethyst Harper - Montana - volleyballMakayla Lewis - San Jose State - volleyballCentral Valley ChristianBrian Stark - Oklahoma State - golfChowchillaJana Pope - Nevada - softballClovisDarian Miller - University of New Mexico - baseballJacob Good - Arizona State University - wrestlingMaxwell Anderson - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University - wrestlingBrandon Paulson - Cal Baptist University - wrestlingJackson Lake - Oregon State University - golfAbby Mammen - Cal Baptist University - water poloIsabella Sonkoloy - Fresno State - water poloMakena Ogas - Fresno Pacific University - volleyballClovis EastMichelle Berry - Fresno Pacific University - basketballJasmine Megerdichian - Geneva College - softballTaja Felder - University of Louisville - softballAveree Preble - Auburn University - swimming Clovis NorthTaylor Pilot - CSU Stanislaus - basketballSierra Alvarez - Sonoma State University - soccerBrady Crow - Fresno Pacific University - baseballCurtis Vidinoff - Fresno Pacific University - water poloTrevor Lott - McPherson College - baseballAndrew Penrose - McPherson College - baseballMattie Herzog - Azusa Pacific University - water poloBen Forbes - Northwestern University - swimmingClovis WestMadison Campbell - University of Southern California - basketballJordan Diaz - Youngstown State University - soccerHannah Lambert - Augustana University - swimChampney Pulliam - University of Idaho - basketballAbby Samansky - University of Tennessee - swimAari'Yanna Sanders - Academy of Art University - basketballJessica Schab - Dixie State University - swimClaire Shubin - Dominican University - golfAveree Preble - Auburn University - swimming El DiamanteJanessa Bringe - Youngstown State - swimmingPreston Niayesh - Cal - swimmingExeterCorinne Acosta - Fresno Pacific - volleyballFowlerJocelynn Budwig - Auburn - Track and FieldImmanuelRegan Ott - Wayne State - soccerKingsburgMaddie Reed - UC Merced - basketballKylee Silva - UC Merced - soccerMadera SouthChris Jones - Sterling College Kansas - baseballRedwoodHunter Bryan - Fresno State - baseballSan Joaquin MemorialAunjona James - Fresno State - basketballSelmaJace Luchau - Fresno State - wrestling DeAndre McDaniel - Cal - track and fieldChristian Rodriguez - Fresno State - wrestling Dominique Trevino - Northwest Nazarene University - softball Sierra PacificWill Springer - Fresno State - baseballTulare UnionMadison Cotta - Mississippi State - soccerKiara Brown - Menlo College - basketballTulare WesternMelani Medina - University of the Pacific - soccerWashington UnionSydney Kuma - Georgia - softball
