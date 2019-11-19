high school football

Team of the Week: Selma Bears

By
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- After earning a first-round bye the Selma Bears rolled past their opponent in the quarterfinals.

"I would do anything for them, they're my friends and family," said Michael Rennovato. "It's just been amazing how we've bonded this year and become one as a team."

Selma had just four wins last year, but this season they've already more than doubled that total. The Bears have racked up nine wins and a spot in the division four-section semifinals with a 42-7 win over Wasco.

"It was a rough year last year, we all felt it," said head coach Matt Logue. "In the offseason, we came together and had a couple of different meetings just to talk about why they play football and doing the little things right."

Making the turnaround even more impressive, Selma has not played a single home game all year. Their new stadium is still being built, but the Bears fan base makes sure to support them on the road.

"Regardless it's not here at our stadium, they find a way to get there, Logue said. "We've had buses for all the students who weren't able to get their own transportation."

"It's just been something all year, we didn't let it be an excuse, we just kept playing if it's out of our control we can't worry about it," Logue said.

The Bears are making their deepest run in the playoffs since 2016.

"Our O-line is very dominant, I believe we're the best... not the best but one of the best teams in the Valley. Our d-line too just destroying it," Rennovato.

The Bears face Kennedy this Friday night in the semifinals at Tom Flores Stadium kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsselmahigh school footballfriday night football
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Playoffs Week 2
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
Friday Night Football - Quarterfinals
Friday Night Football - Playoffs Week 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims
Fresno Police form gang task force in wake of deadly mass shooting
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
Show More
Man accused of assaulting Clovis grandfather pleads not guilty in court
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molestation case
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
Yosemite High student arrested for bringing gun to school, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News