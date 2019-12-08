visalia rawhide

Visalia Rawhide gets new ownership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Rawhide is coming off a historic season. In September, the team won their first Cal League Championship since the 70s.

Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate club announced the team had been sold to a family-owned company, First Pitch Entertainment, LLC.

The company's vice president and co-owner, Sam Sigal, explained the family quickly fell in love with the Visalia community, making it a perfect place to own a team.

"Knowing that this was a town that has had baseball for the better part of 75 years and has had the history not just with baseball but the community," he said. "Just walking around Main Street, there is people wearing Rawhide gear, you don't see that even in big die-hard areas. It was a community that kind of right away captured our imagination."

Sam is joined by his parents, Ruth and Elliott Sigal, M.D. as owners.

The new ownership wasn't the only big announcement, Sigal said the 2020 season would bring the addition of a brand new video board in left-center field. The screen will be 17 feet tall and 35 feet wide, bringing a unique experience for fans attending the ballpark.

"We are thrilled to be passing ownership from one family to another," said team president Tom Seidler. "The Sigal family will be a great fit for the Visalia community and the ballclub for years to come."

Opening Day for the Visalia Rawhide is on April 9.
