Fresno man and woman arrested following domestic violence incident, deputies say

Elisa Navarro Image
ByElisa Navarro KFSN logo
Sunday, February 25, 2024
A Fresno man and woman have been arrested following a domestic violence incident on Sunday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man and woman have been arrested following a domestic violence incident Sunday morning.

The Fresno County Sherriff Office says deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home just before 2:00 a.m. on Belmont near Willow Avenue.

Deputies found a man outside of the home suffering from at least one stab wound.

They also pulled over a woman who was driving away from the scene with her four children.

Authorities say it was a domestic violence incident and arrested both the man and woman.

The man was first taken to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

