Huron police recognizing Good Samaritan for helping stabbing victim

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Huron police are thanking a good Samaritan for jumping into action to help a stabbing victim and are asking for the public's help to track down two persons of interest.

Officers say they responded at about 5 pm Friday evening to the Chevron on Lassen Avenue near 4th street.

They found a 35-year-old man with a single stab wound.

A good Samaritan improvised a tourniquet on the victim's arm before the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the two individuals is asked to call Huron Police -- you can remain anonymous.