Suspect in standoff at Fresno County mobile home park dies by suicide, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A standoff in Fresno County has come to an end after authorities say the suspect died by suicide.Deputies were called to the Flamingo Mobile Home Park on Central near Marks around 9 am Wednesday.They were told a man with active arrest warrants was inside one of the units.The suspect was wanted for domestic violence-related charges.The Crisis Negotiation Team tried to talk him into surrendering, and later the SWAT team deployed tear gas into the trailer.After receiving no response, deputies sent a robotic camera inside and saw a person lying on the ground.They made their way in and say the man was dead from self-inflicted wounds.The suspect is a resident of Butte County, and his name has not yet been released.