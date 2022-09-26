Police still searching for suspect after standoff in in southeast Fresno

Detectives are actively tracking down leads to find the suspect and ensure the safety of the children.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An hours-long standoff in a southeast Fresno neighborhood has come to an end -- but the search for a suspect is ongoing.

Fresno police had much of Harvest Lane and Applewood closed off on Sunday -- that's in the area of Peach Avenue between Church and Jensen Avenues.

Offiers responded around 8 am regarding a domestic violence assault that had just taken place.

The victim told police she saw the suspect and their two children in the home.

Officers surrounded the residence and called in the SWAT team.

Eventually, they sent in a robot and determined the suspect and children were not inside.

Police say there's no indication the kids are in danger at this time.