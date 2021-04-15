COVID-19 vaccine

Stanford launches pediatric vaccine trial that will include children as young as 6 months

By Timothy Didion
EMBED <>More Videos

Stanford begins Pfizer vaccine trial on kids

STANFORD, Calif. -- As Americans continue to line up for COVID-19 vaccines, some California doctors are hoping to extend that option to younger children as well. Stanford is launching a pediatric vaccine trial that will ultimately include kids as young as 6 months.

Zina Good has a full house these days. But as a cancer researcher at Stanford, she felt it was important to volunteer for the new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial -- in part to inspire other families, but also to speed the process.

"I hope other families can participate in the trial so this vaccination is available as an authorized vaccine for all kids very soon," she explains.

RELATED: What expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility means for Central California
EMBED More News Videos

There's a new timeline when it comes to getting kids the COVID-19 vaccination. The White House says elementary school children may have to wait until January 2022.



Children ages 5 to 12 years will receive the Pfizer vaccine in a phase 3 study. That's to gather final data for a potential FDA authorization in that age group. But principal investigator Dr. Yvonne Maldonado says they're also conducting earlier phase trials in younger children, ages 2 to 5 in one group, then eventually 6 months of age and up.

An important goal of those trials will be determining the optimal dosage.

"You want to work your way down in age and see whether the children as they get younger tolerate higher doses of the vaccine over time," says Dr. Maldonado.

She says the trial is similar to the way researchers test a host of familiar childhood vaccines. And for participants, the experience won't feel much different than going in to get a routine shot. But ultimately making the vaccine available to the country's 85 million children could have a profound impact in the battle against COVID-19.

"That's about a quarter, or a little under a quarter of our U.S. population. So it's really important if we want to get herd immunity to include children," she adds.

RELATED: Children now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says

Especially with parents returning to work, and kids returning to school, daycare, and just being kids.

"It would be really difficult to completely evade getting exposed for little kids. So it's really peace of mind to know they're protected," says Zina Good.
For Zina and her family, it's an added sense of security -- and one she hopes other families will want to share.

If you or your child wishes to volunteer for the phase 2 trial, you can register here.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecaliforniavaccinestrialstanford universitychildrencoronavirus californiatrialscovid 19 vaccineresearchclinical trialscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News