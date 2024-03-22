440,500 Starbucks-branded holiday mugs recalled because of burn and cut risks

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Nestlé USA is recalling more than 440,000 metallic Starbucks-branded holiday mugs because they can overheat or break when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday there have been 12 instances of the mugs overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries. Those injuries include nine severe burns and blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger. One of these injuries resulted in a need for medical attention.

The holiday mug sets weren't sold in Starbucks stores but sold online and in-store at Target, Walmart, and at Nexcom, the military retail outlet. The different gift sets were sold from November 2023 through January 2024 for about $10, $13 or $20.

The four gift sets contained a ceramic mug covered in a metallic coating with Starbucks branding, which came in 11 oz and 16 oz sizes. The 2023 holiday gift sets were Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

CPSC said customers should immediately stop using the mugs. They can return them to where the mugs were purchased or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund.

On the Nestlé USA contact page, customers should "scroll down to 'Leave Us a Message', click on 'Complaint', select 'Recall' from the drop-down menu, attach a photo of the mug or the gift set identifier code, complete the form and hit send," the CPSC said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.