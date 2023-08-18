Local 12-year-old recognized at State Capitol for efforts to change school name

A local 12-year-old was recognized at the California State Capitol after a long battle to change the name of his school.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local 12-year-old was recognized at the California State Capitol after a long battle to change the name of his school.

Malachi Suarez started his effort to rename Fresno's James K. Polk elementary school in the fourth grade.

He researched the racist history of Polk and petitioned to change the name.

That effort was initially rejected.

But after two years, the Central Unified board voted last summer to change the name of the school to Central Elementary.

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula recognized Suarez's efforts.

"You are a bold changemaker and a strong advocate for the communities you represent," he said. "California's next generation of fearless leaders needs people just like you."

Suarez's efforts also led to the change of Madison Elementary School's Warrior mascot.