SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- About 50 people gathered at a party that was later broken up in Los Angeles Friday night, police said.The stay-at-home order did not stop the group from gathering, defying physical distancing guidelines that have been put in place.Police said they recognized several gang members in the group.Officers broke up the crowd and arrested one man for possessing a handgun.Los Angeles residents are under physical distancing orders from the county and the state.