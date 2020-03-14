Coronavirus: Steph and Ayesha Curry work with food bank, Oakland school district during school closures

"We want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely, you know, on the daily services and try to help anyway you can," said Steph Curry.
Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020
"We're working with the Alameda Food Bank and Oakland Unified School District to make that kids are getting their meals," said Ayesha.
RELATED: SCHOOL CLOSURES
They are asking for people to join them by making a contribution.
You can contribute to the Alameda County Community Food Bank by clicking here.