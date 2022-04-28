theft

Plaque honoring kidnapping victims Steven Stayner, Timothy White stolen from Merced park

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A plaque in honor of Steven Stayner and Timothy White has been stolen in Merced.

The two-by-three-foot memorial was installed at Applegate Park back in 2010, along with a statue depicting the two boys.

The Missing Children Monument Project fundraised to have the memorial put up and dedicated to child violence and abduction victims.

Now police are investigating who could have defaced the monument.

Last week, Hulu released a documentary about the case, which focuses on the Stayner family.

In 1972, Steven Stayner was abducted in Merced and held captive for seven years.

He managed to escape and rescue Timothy White from their abductors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedtheftvandalism
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Hotel sued after giving guest's luggage to alleged criminal
Man seen on camera putting comic book down his pants at Clovis store
PD: More than $12,000 in tech equipment stolen from Fresno school
3 men kidnap 4 NorCal tourists, steal roughly $70K of property
TOP STORIES
Family remembers 11-year-old girl killed in west central Fresno crash
Fresno woman returns envelope found in thrifted dresser to owner
New images of proposed high-speed rail station in Fresno released
'Govaganza' job fair aims to fill open public sector jobs
Madera mother encourages blood donations ahead of son's surgery
FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes
Video: Man accused of trying to plant bomb in ex's new boyfriend's car
Show More
Fresno City Council holds special meeting to discuss housing crisis
About 6M Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1
Transformations coming to Disneyland, including Pixar-themed hotel
More TOP STORIES News