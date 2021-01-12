Personal Finance

Stimulus check update: FTC warns nursing homes not to take residents' stimulus payments

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO -- The Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning to nursing homes about their residents' stimulus checks.

The FTC wants to make it abundantly clear that the stimulus payment is meant for the individual, not the place they might live.

According to the FTC, some nursing homes across the country tried taking their residents' payments and that kept some attorneys general very busy recovering those funds for people.

The facility may not to put their hands on the payment, or require somebody to sign it over to them, even if that somebody is on Medicaid.

The FTC says if you know of a nursing home or assisted living facility that is trying to take residents' stimulus payments, you should contact the attorney general and reported it to the FTC.

For more information, visit www.consumer.ftc.gov.
