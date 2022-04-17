Video shows thief snatching pit bull from home in Southern California

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES -- Surveillance video captured a thief snatching a puppy from a home in Southern California last week, and the dog's owners are now asking for the public's help in bringing their pet back home.It happened at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the corner of corner of Peoria Street and Amboy Avenue in Sun Valley.The surveillance video from a neighbor's home shows a man reaching over a fence and snatching a 3-month-old pit bull named Hercules.The puppy's owner said a silver Pontiac Grand Prix slowed down in front her house when the man apparently got out, reached over her gate, scooped Hercules, and took off. She is now offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the dog.Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities.