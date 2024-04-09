Managing chronic stress can prevent serious health issues, doctors say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- April is National Stress Awareness Month -- a time to recognize the negative impacts of stress.

According to doctors, everyone experiences stress but each person experiences it in a different way.

"If you think about a task that you have to do and the stress that comes with it, you have the dry mouth and sweaty palms," explained Kaiser Permanente's Dr. Marta Nalbandyan. "Once that -- whether it's a test or a project -- you recover. You get this overwhelming sense of relief."

Dr. Nalbandyan said those are a few responses to acute stress. Other symptoms include irritability, a lack of focus, anxiety or mood swings. These usually subside once the stressful situation is over.

However, she added that it's important to be aware of chronic stress, which can lead to headaches, digestive problems or jaw clenching.

According to Dr. Nalbandyan, chronic stress can turn into serious health conditions, if it's not managed.

"Very serious things like heart disease, strokes, cancers, autoimmune diseases," she said.

Health experts encourage patients to cope with stress by listening to calming sounds, going outside to get fresh air or exercising.

Meanwhile, Fresno therapist Rachel Zaremba teaches her patients Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), also known as tapping.

"It uses tapping on the meridian sites in our body, and the meridian system in our body is where our energy system is," Zaremba said. "So anytime we're out of balance in our energy system, from stress or a negative emotion, you can tap on these centers, and it can get you back into balance."

Tapping can be done anywhere, from the comfort of your home or at work. A complete session can take less than 60 seconds, depending on the person and the level of stress.

Tap your fingers along the pinky side of your hand, while framing your problem into a statement using this template: "Even though I (insert what is bothering you), I accept myself and how I feel." (REPEAT 3 TIMES) Tap 5-7 times the inner corner of your eyebrow, while stating your problem (For example: "I am stressed") Tap 5-7 times the side of your eye, while stating your problem. Tap 5-7 times the area under one eye, while stating your problem. Tap 5-7 times under your nose, while stating your problem. Tap 5-7 times on your chin, while stating your problem. Tap 5-7 times on your collarbone, while stating your problem. Tap 5-7 times under your armpit, while stating your problem. Tap 5-7 times the top of your head, while stating your problem. Repeat until stress levels drop

According to health experts, it's important to reach out to a doctor if you find it difficult managing your stress.

