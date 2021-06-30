Stuart Damon, longtime star of ABC daytime drama 'General Hospital,' dies at 84

What a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man. He truly was Charming. What a pleasure it was to work with his iconic self. Condolences to his family. 💔 RIP Stuie. #StuartDamon https://t.co/13jCp3M1i2 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 29, 2021

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Stuart Damon, the longtime star of the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital," has died at the age of 84.The actor died following a long battle with renal failure.In the daytime television world, Damon was an icon. For fans of the 1965 TV movie, "Cinderella," he was forever a prince.For 30 years, Damon played Dr. Alan Quartermaine on "General Hospital.""It was absolutely his favorite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion," said Damon's son, Christopher.His "General Hospital" family loved him just as much."He was an incredible guy. He was so funny, so caring, so giving, so selfless. He was the rock for us as a cast," said cast mate Steve Burton."I had the privilege of working with Stuart just two times... He was so excited to be here and the way that he was received by the cast and the crew was incredible. He was so well-loved," said executive producer Frank Valentini.In a phone call, his longtime TV wife Leslie Charleson recalled their early days on "GH" when Stuart didn't have car and she was his driver. He said, "A blonde picking me up in a convertible. It doesn't get better than that."Co-star Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted: "What a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man. He truly was Charming."In the 60s TV musical, "Cinderella," Daman, as the prince, found his love in Lesley Ann Warren. More than 30 years later, he performed his signature song once more, this time on the soap opera's Nurses Ball."He was always a light. He was always in a great mood and he was always there for you," said Burton."And he was just part of the tapestry and canvas of the show in such a way that people identified him with 'General Hospital' and vice versa," said Valentini.