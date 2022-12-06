Annual 'Boo Yah!' event raises money for cancer research in honor of ESPN's Stuart Scott

The V Foundation for Cancer Research hosted its "Boo Yah! A Celebration of Stuart Scott" event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown, Manhattan.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- A powerful night of programming and fundraising took place Monday in New York City for an important cause.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research hosted its second annual "Boo Yah! A Celebration of Stuart Scott" event at the historic Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Monday night.

It was presented by Disney and Bristol Myers Squibb along with platinum sponsor Hearst.

The evening brought sports and science together to make an impact on addressing racial disparities in cancer outcomes.

The event started last year after the death of ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott.

"Stuart Scott inspired a generation of sportscasters, and now he is inspiring a new generation of cancer research," said V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson. "Through the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, we have awarded over $16 million in grants to fight racial disparities in cancer outcomes and support research lead by scientists from underrepresented groups."

Over $1.2 million was raised during last year's inaugural event.