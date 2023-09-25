WATCH LIVE

Conference aimed at supporting and honoring Valley veterans

Monday, September 25, 2023 10:32PM
With September recognized as both Suicide Prevention Month and National Recovery Month, a special event is aimed at supporting and honoring our local veterans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With September recognized as both Suicide Prevention Month and National Recovery Month, a special event is aimed at supporting and honoring our local veterans.

The Many Stories, One Mission: Help, Recovery, Hope mini-conference has a focus on suicide prevention and recovery from substance misuse.

It's happening Monday and for more on the resources and inspiring keynote speaker, we sat down with Central California VA program coordinator and Army Veteran Derric Bown, and Ahmad Bahrami of the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health.

