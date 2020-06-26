Coronavirus

Summer travel expected to decline by 15% as COVID-19 concerns mount amid surge in cases, hospitalizations

With coronavirus cases on the rise in parts of the country, there's renewed concerns over domestic travel.
By
LOS ANGELES -- With coronavirus cases on the rise in parts of the country, there's renewed concerns over domestic travel.

This time of year would normally mean busy roads and airports for the summer travel season -- but not this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted summer travel season, which is usually at its peak around July 4, to considerably decrease.

AAA reports car travel is expected to decline by 3.6%, air by 71.7% and travel by train, cruise or bus is forecasted to drop by 84.9%.

The dip in air travel is expected to cause the lowest number of trips by air in the past 20 years.

The Automobile Club of Southern California anticipates road trips to be the preferred means of travel for residents of California, Oregon, Washington state, Hawaii and Alaska.

However, auto experts expect there to be far fewer vehicles on the roads. Overall, trips taken by vehicles are projected to be down by 17% -- the lowest since 2013.

New safety measures are being implemented at travel hubs across the country, including at Los Angeles International Airport where thermal cameras as being used to check passengers' body temperatures.

RELATED: LAX adding thermal-imaging cameras, other measures to screen for coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

LAX is installing thermal-imaging cameras that can check passengers' temperatures from a distance in addition to other measures to screen for coronavirus during the summer travel season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelroad trippersair travelbustravelcoronaviruscruise shipholiday traveltrainscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Help Wanted: Job opportunities in the Central Valley
Gov. Newsom provides updates on California's response to COVID-19
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County today
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
Less than 10% of Fresno State's population will return to campus next fall
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
Show More
Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks
Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says
Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake
3 suspects in Los Banos homicide arrested at US-Mexico border, authorities say
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
More TOP STORIES News