$48,000 of items stolen from Sunglass Hut at Tulare Outlets, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley store became the latest target of California's rash of grab-and-go thefts.

Police say just before 2 Monday afternoon, four people stole $48,000 worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut at the Tulare Outlets.

Officers say a woman created a distraction in the store while three men wearing masks walked in with bags in hand.

The men loaded the bags with sunglasses then all four ran out.

Investigators say the crime is considered grand theft.

The suspects were seen getting into a four-door sedan, possibly with Indiana plates.

Police say the same group could be linked to similar thefts at Sunglass Huts in Fresno, Bakersfield and San Luis Obispo.

If you have any information on this crime, you're urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
