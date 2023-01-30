Clovis West grad headed to Super Bowl LVII with Philadelphia Eagles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis West grad Andre Chachere is heading to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona following the Philadelphia Eagles' win over San Francisco in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The Fresno native has seen playing time in seven games for Philly this season.

Before his time in the NFL, Chachere was a standout multi-sport athlete at Clovis West, lettering in football and basketball.

He would go on to become a 2x first-team All-Tri-River Athletic Conference defensive back. His senior year, he was named the the team's Most Valuable Player.

Chachere would take his talents to San Jose State University, playing for the Spartans from 2014-2017, ending his collegiate career with seven interceptions, 4.5 tackles for lass, 1 sack, and 122 tackles in 38 games.

After going undrafted in 2018, Chachere would hop around practice squads from Houston, Detroit, Arizona, Carolina, Indianapolis, eventually landing with Philadelphia in 2021.

During his first season with the Eagles, Chachere primarily played the role of a gunner on special teams, serving as backup DB in nickel situations. In March of 2022, he would re-sign with the Eagles, shifting to the practice squad in August before the start of the season.

Chachere is the first SJSU player to be on a Super Bowl bound team since Bené Benwikere in 2016 with the Carolina Panthers. He also has a chance to be the first Spartan to win a Super Bowl since James Jones did with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

Super Bowl LVII kickoff is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

