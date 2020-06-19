immigration

Local immigrants welcome Supreme Court's move to block Trump from ending DACA

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children are safe from deportation for now.

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals', also known as DACA.

Local DACA recipients and DREAMers applauded the US Supreme Court decision.

RELATED: U.S. Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA

But the victory could be short-lived.

The Supreme Court said the president has the power to end DACA, but ruled that the Trump administration failed to provide a reasoned explanation for ending the program.

That's why many in the Valley's immigrant communities say their work isn't done.

"I think that this is past being a bipartisan issue. This is an issue about being humane and treating people with decency and knowing what's right," said one DACA recipient, America Hernandez.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra called the decision a message to America.

Supporters want lawmakers to intensify the push for a path to citizenship.

Fresno Congressman Jim Costa said, "These young people should not have to live in fear of being ripped away from their families."

Locals were reminded to focus not so much on celebrating but on completing essential paperwork.

"In order to get DACA they have to renew. They have to submit to a background check every two years," said immigration attorney Jesus Martinez.

The non-profit group Mi Familia Vota stressed the fight does not end here.
