Surfer bitten by shark off Ventura County coast

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Calif. -- A man is recovering after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Ventura County Saturday.

The incident was reported off the northwest side of Santa Rosa Island at about 3:15 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a good Samaritan notified Coast Guard watchstanders of a 37-year-old man who had been bitten by a shark on his right leg. A tourniquet was placed on the man's leg to prevent further blood loss, and he was later taken to a hospital where he was reportedly in stable condition.

Officials are unsure of what type of shark attacked the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
surfingshark attack
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
Central Fresno shooting injures man, damages apartment buildings
Robbery turned deadly in central Fresno
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
Show More
1 man injured after fistfight leads to gunfire in Fresno
Police made bust on big identity theft ring in Southeast Fresno
New trade pact could impact local growers and ranchers in Central Valley
Merced pet therapy program makes positive impact on patients
Fresno State works to stay on track with CSU's graduation initiative
More TOP STORIES News