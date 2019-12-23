Surfer bitten by shark off Ventura County coast

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Calif. -- A man is recovering after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Ventura County Saturday.The incident was reported off the northwest side of Santa Rosa Island at about 3:15 p.m.The U.S. Coast Guard says a good Samaritan notified Coast Guard watchstanders of a 37-year-old man who had been bitten by a shark on his right leg. A tourniquet was placed on the man's leg to prevent further blood loss, and he was later taken to a hospital where he was reportedly in stable condition.Officials are unsure of what type of shark attacked the man.