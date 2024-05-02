Surveillance video unveiled in court captures deadly 2022 Bowlero shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dramatic surveillance video played in court on Wednesday offers new details about a deadly 2022 shooting at a Fresno bowling alley.

You can see the moment bowlers ran and scrambled to the doors as shots rang out at the Bowlero alley near Blackstone and Sierra Avenues. In another clip, workers duck and take cover behind a bar before running to the back.

The revealing video is coming to light as Giovanni Rodriguez and Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez appeared before a Fresno judge.

The two men are each charged with assault and murder for the death of Devin Johnson. He was 18 when prosecutors say Rodriguez and Ordaz-Gonzalez killed him at the bowling alley after an argument. The two have each pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Now, it is up to prosecutors to show the judge they have enough evidence to take the case to a jury.

On the stand, Fresno Police Detective Christopher Franks walked the judge through the video. In one clip, you can see the victim walk by. The man charged with his murder followed five steps behind.

"That's Mr. Ordaz," Franks said. "You can see in his hands holding a handgun. Typical handgun fashion."

Gerald Schwab is representing Ordaz-Gonzalez in court. He tells Action News his client feared for his life after Johnson, the victim, was flashing a gun.

"It was in self-defense," Schwab said. "He only shot after he thought -- in his own words and from the video -- that he was never going to see his mother again."

The judge ultimately ruled there is enough evidence for prosecutors to take the case to trial. Rodriguez and Ordaz-Gonzalez are now due back in court on May 16.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.