Woman arrested after man shot and killed outside northwest Fresno bar, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Fresno over the weekend.

Fresno police announced Friday that 26-year-old Domonique Jones has been arrested for the death of 38-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez.

The shooting happened just before 2 am on Sunday outside Ewell's Place on the corner of Shaw and Marks.

Police say there was an argument between about nine people outside the bar.

Gutierrez stepped in and tried to defuse the fight between his friend group and Jones.

Officials say the fight turned deadly when Jones pulled out a handgun and shot Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 26-year-old alleged shooter was arrested late this afternoon.

Fresno police say Jones is the sole person responsible for killing Gutierrez.

They say they relied on surveillance video to identify Jones as the shooter.

Investigators say the video even shows Jones pulling the trigger.

His loved ones shared their heartbreak earlier this week in an interview with Univision 21.

"I thought they were going to bury me I never thought I was going to have to bury him. My heart is shattered," said Maria Dolores Gonzalez, Gutierrez's mother.

Gutierrez leaves behind a wife and four children.

This was the 9th murder in the city of Fresno this year.

Police are now turning over the case to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors tell Action News they could file charges as soon as Tuesday.

