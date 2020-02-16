Suspect arrested in connection to Mariposa County shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man wanted by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder has been caught and arrested.

Authorities say 41-year-old Jeron Roberts was taken into custody by police in a Walmart parking lot in Modesto.

Investigators tell us they were able to find him down by tracking down his vehicle.

Deputies say Roberts got in a physical fight with someone Friday, and that fight escalated he allegedly pulled out his gun and shot the victim.

This all happened in the Greeley Hill area. The victim was flown to a valley hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives say Roberts is on parole, suffers from mental illness and is known to have gang affiliations.
