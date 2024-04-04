Suspect arrested for killing man in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect they believe killed a man in Fresno County earlier this year.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested 36 year old Angel Gaytan from a home in Southeast Fresno on Wednesday.

Detectives worked with the US Marshals Service to track him down after identifying him as a suspect last week.

On February 18, authorities responded to Chestnut and Harvard, where they found 37-year-old Dominic Greco dead.

Investigators later determined that Greco's death was a homicide but details have yet to be released.