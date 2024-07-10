Suspect in deadly stabbing at Fresno home makes first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno man accused of a stabbing another man to death on July Fourth appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Jon Palomino pleaded not guilty to one count of murder for the death of Dale Whitley.

The Fresno Police Department says the 26-year-old victim died of a single stab wound to the upper body.

It happened at about 8 o'clock last Thursday night at a home on East Dakota Avenue, where investigators say the two men were living together.

Palomino is being held without bail and is now due back in court on August 6th.

A motive is unclear.