Police chase from Fresno ends in Sanger, man arrested

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in the hospital being treated for a dog bite after being stopped by a K-nine officer in Sanger.

This all happened following a chase that ended before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on California Avenue east of Academy.

Authorities say it started around Cedar and Shaw in Fresno after multiple reports of a domestic disturbance.

A Fresno Police officer spotted the man's vehicle, and that's when the chase began.

The suspect ended up ditching his Chevy Tahoe and ran through a wheat field before he was eventually stopped by the K-Nine.

An investigation is still underway at this time.

No other injuries were reported.