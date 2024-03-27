Suspect identified in Fresno County homicide, deputies say

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a suspect they believe killed a man in Fresno County last month.

The sheriff's office identified 36-year-old Angel Gaytan as a suspect.

He is believed to be unhoused and frequents the area of McKinley and Chestnut in Fresno.

On February 18, Authorities responded to Chestnut and Harvard, where they found 37-year-old Dominic Greco dead.

Investigators later determined that Greco's death was a homicide but details have yet to be released.

Anyone with information on Gaytan's whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's office.

