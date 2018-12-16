CHILD RESCUED

Suspect killed after holding his own child at knifepoint identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Edgar Espinoza, 35, is the man who was shot and killed by deputies after he allegedly held his child at knifepoint Saturday night.

Deputies were called to a scene on Houston Avenue, just east of Highway 43, after receiving reports of a man chasing a child in the roadway at around 11 p.m.

In a Sunday press conference, authorities say they found Espinoza in a pickup truck with the child in a choke-hold. During that time, they realized he was holding a military style knife to the child's neck.

Deputies fired several shots while attempting to rescue the child against Espinoza's restraint.

Investigators say after being shot, Espinoza shouted at deputies "kill me" while trying to injury his kid.

The child was take to Adventist Medical Center for treatment of some injuries inflicted during the incident. A deputy also suffered minor injuries. Deputies later reunited the boy with his mother.

Action News reporter Vanessa Vasconcelos will have a live report at 6 p.m. on this incident that authorities say stemmed from a domestic dispute.
