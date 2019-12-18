Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody after leading Fresno County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Fresno and damaging several patrol vehicles.Deputies say the driver was pulled over for a traffic violation at Clovis and Dakota Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., but then sped off.The driver led deputies through surface streets at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. During the pursuit, the driver rammed into several patrol cars.Deputies were able to lay down spike strips to slow the vehicle down, which was soon running on its rims.The car caught fire near Maple and Annadale in southeast Fresno."It looked like it was catching fire until it hit the construction zone, which fully disabled the vehicle," said Sgt. Tim Juarez.Firefighters were called in to put out the vehicle fire.The driver tried to run away but was caught moments later by a K9 deputy.Deputies did find a gun in the car, and three patrol vehicles were damaged in the chase. No one was injured.The driver was arrested and also had a felony warrant.