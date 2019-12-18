high-speed chase

Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody after leading Fresno County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Fresno and damaging several patrol vehicles.

Deputies say the driver was pulled over for a traffic violation at Clovis and Dakota Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., but then sped off.

The driver led deputies through surface streets at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. During the pursuit, the driver rammed into several patrol cars.

Deputies were able to lay down spike strips to slow the vehicle down, which was soon running on its rims.

The car caught fire near Maple and Annadale in southeast Fresno.

"It looked like it was catching fire until it hit the construction zone, which fully disabled the vehicle," said Sgt. Tim Juarez.

Firefighters were called in to put out the vehicle fire.

The driver tried to run away but was caught moments later by a K9 deputy.

Deputies did find a gun in the car, and three patrol vehicles were damaged in the chase. No one was injured.

The driver was arrested and also had a felony warrant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralfresno southeastcrimepolice chasefresnohigh speed chase
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Teen arrested after high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
Big rig driver arrested after wrong-way chase down Highway 99
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
High-speed chase comes to an end at McLane High
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police hunt for gunman who injured army veteran's 5-year-old daughter
Police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash, 3 held
2 killed, mother and 4 kids in hospital after house fire in central Fresno
Man admits to beating coworker to death with metal pipe in Fresno Co.
Kalen DeBoer says being Fresno State's new head coach is dream come true
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as next head coach
Show More
New California laws in 2020
Suspects caught breaking into home on doorbell cam: VIDEO
2 men sentenced to prison for involvement in violent home invasion
Ex-deputy who slammed student charged with child abuse
Local 8th graders bring Wreaths Across America to Kings County
More TOP STORIES News