Suspected DUI driver's truck catches fire after collision on Highway 168

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver's pickup truck went up in flames after he rear-ended an SUV Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver hit the SUV while merging onto Highway 168 from Highway 180.

Firefighters put out the fire in the truck, and the man suffered minor injuries. The driver of the SUV also suffered injuries, but their condition is not clear.

Officers arrested the suspect; he could face felony DUI charges.
