2 killed, several others injured in major 35-vehicle pile-up on 5 Freeway in Bakersfield

It appears fog may have played a role.

Sunday, January 7, 2024 5:53AM
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Two people were killed and nine others were injured in a major 35-vechile pile-up in Bakersfield.

The collision happened along the 5 Freeway Saturday morning, and it appears fog may have played a role.

Police said 35 vehicles - including 18 big rigs - crashed into each other, causing a major chain-reaction collision.

The California Highway Patrol said the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway between SR-223 and Older River Road have been closed until further notice. It's unclear when the roads will reopen.

