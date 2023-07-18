Investigation underway after 'suspicious package' found near Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 'suspicious package' was found outside of a Fresno home on Monday night.

A neighbor found the package around 7:30 pm on the curb outside of a home on Birch and Sierra Vista avenues.

Fresno police say the bag is filled with items and has some suspicious writing on the outside of it.

Officials say they do not believe the package poses any threat but are working to confirm it is safe.

Part of the street has been blocked off as the investigation continues.