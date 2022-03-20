Aulani 2022 On The Red Carpet Sweepstakes: Enter for your chance to win!

On The Red Carpet is giving you a chance to win an escape to a magical place!
It's time to start adventures that are long overdue at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. On The Red Carpet is giving you a chance to win a magical trip to Hawai'i!

Set along a tranquil lagoon on the island of O'ahu, there are magical experiences at every turn. Splash out at the sprawling Waikolohe Valley pool area, with multiple pools, water slides and the magical Menehune Bridge. Then come say aloha and pose for a photo with some favorite Disney Characters, listen to exciting storytelling with Uncle and take in live music. Escape to the magic you've been dreaming of and let your legend begin.

Get lost in the wonder and journey beyond your imagination. Explore a pristine beach, float along a lazy river and experience water adventures with a touch of Disney. Let your legend begin and escape to AULANI Resort, a one-of-a-kind Disney destination in Hawaii.

Viewers should watch "On The Red Carpet" on Sunday, March 27, 2022 between 1:00 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. PT and between 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. PT on select ABC stations and streaming at OnTheRedCarpet.com to obtain the "SECRET CODE."

Once you have the "SECRET CODE" enter below:



Entries are valid from March 27 12:00 pm PT until March 28 9:00 am PT. Only open to residents of the 50 United States who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.
